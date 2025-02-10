Steelmakers Surge Boosts Wall Street

Wall Street's main indexes made a strong start to the week on Monday, rebounding from the previous week's losses, thanks to a significant rise in steelmaker stocks. The surge came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, boosting optimism among investors in these sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped by 93.5 points, marking a 0.21% increase, to open at 44,396.92. Similarly, the S&P 500 experienced a rise of 20.4 points, or 0.34%, reaching 6,046.4 at the market open. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also followed suit, climbing 144.8 points, or 0.74%, to 19,668.178.

The positive momentum in steel and aluminum shares helped lift the overall market sentiment, creating an optimistic outlook for the trading day. Investors are closely watching tariff developments as they anticipate further impacts on related industries and market movements.

