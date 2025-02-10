Delhi Police Apprehend Suspects in Cow Slaughter Case Near Signature Bridge

In a significant development, the Delhi Police have arrested two individuals, one of whom is a 16-year-old, in connection with a cow slaughter incident near the Signature Bridge.

The incident came to light when New Usmanpur Station received a tip-off at 8:20 am on Monday. Responding swiftly, police found Rupesh Rana and two others engaging in the illegal activity, leading to their immediate arrest.

Authorities recovered two cow carcasses, slaughter implements, and a vehicle allegedly used for transporting the animals. Further investigations are underway, especially after a video surfaced showing the accused admitting to ongoing slaughter activities in Delhi, with connections tracing back to Ghaziabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)