Delhi Police Apprehend Suspects in Cow Slaughter Case Near Signature Bridge
Delhi Police have arrested two individuals, including a minor, for suspected involvement in cow slaughter near Signature Bridge. Evidence found includes cow carcasses and slaughter tools. A viral video reveals more suspects, including a Ghaziabad resident allegedly involved in weekly cow slaughter activities.
In a significant development, the Delhi Police have arrested two individuals, one of whom is a 16-year-old, in connection with a cow slaughter incident near the Signature Bridge.
The incident came to light when New Usmanpur Station received a tip-off at 8:20 am on Monday. Responding swiftly, police found Rupesh Rana and two others engaging in the illegal activity, leading to their immediate arrest.
Authorities recovered two cow carcasses, slaughter implements, and a vehicle allegedly used for transporting the animals. Further investigations are underway, especially after a video surfaced showing the accused admitting to ongoing slaughter activities in Delhi, with connections tracing back to Ghaziabad.
