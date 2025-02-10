Sikkim Tightens Grip: Mandatory Worker Registration Enforced

The Sikkim government has issued a directive allowing only registered workers to be employed within the state, aiming to enhance regulatory compliance across both organized and unorganized sectors.

According to Labour Secretary Regul K, both Indian nationals and foreign workers must be registered, or they could face legal repercussions. Employers are also subject to fines of Rs 2,500 per unregistered worker.

Currently, Sikkim has about 35,000 registered workers, predominantly from West Bengal and Bihar. The state is actively running awareness campaigns to highlight the importance and procedure of labour registration under the 2021 Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)