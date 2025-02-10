Left Menu

Sikkim Tightens Grip: Mandatory Worker Registration Enforced

The Sikkim government mandates that only registered workers, including foreigners, can work in the state, with an emphasis on legal compliance. Employers face fines if they fail to comply. The labour department conducts awareness campaigns to ensure registration under the Sikkim Labour Act of 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:26 IST
Sikkim Tightens Grip: Mandatory Worker Registration Enforced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikkim government has issued a directive allowing only registered workers to be employed within the state, aiming to enhance regulatory compliance across both organized and unorganized sectors.

According to Labour Secretary Regul K, both Indian nationals and foreign workers must be registered, or they could face legal repercussions. Employers are also subject to fines of Rs 2,500 per unregistered worker.

Currently, Sikkim has about 35,000 registered workers, predominantly from West Bengal and Bihar. The state is actively running awareness campaigns to highlight the importance and procedure of labour registration under the 2021 Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025