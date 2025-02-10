Scandal Strikes: Ghee Adulteration in Tirumala Temple Offerings

In a startling revelation, AR Dairy, a Tamil Nadu-based company, is at the center of an investigation for allegedly adulterating ghee used in the cherished Tirupati laddus.

A Special Investigation Team led by the CBI has apprehended four individuals linked to the scandal, which has sent ripples through the sector.

The probe found AR Dairy misrepresented its milk procurement data to win the ghee supply contract for the Tirumala Temple, violating tender terms and risking ghee purity.

(With inputs from agencies.)