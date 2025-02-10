Left Menu

Scandal Strikes: Ghee Adulteration in Tirumala Temple Offerings

AR Dairy, a Tamil Nadu firm, allegedly falsified ghee supply details to meet TTD contract terms. An SIT investigation resulted in arrests over adulterated ghee for Tirupati laddus. AR Dairy deceitfully inflated its milk procurement figures, violating the TTD tender agreement for profit. Ghee quality issues led to further scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, AR Dairy, a Tamil Nadu-based company, is at the center of an investigation for allegedly adulterating ghee used in the cherished Tirupati laddus.

A Special Investigation Team led by the CBI has apprehended four individuals linked to the scandal, which has sent ripples through the sector.

The probe found AR Dairy misrepresented its milk procurement data to win the ghee supply contract for the Tirumala Temple, violating tender terms and risking ghee purity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

