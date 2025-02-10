Okhla MLA Accused of Obstructing Police Operation

In the latest developments, Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, citing allegations of leading an attack on law enforcement in Jamia Nagar. The incident unraveled on Monday, when a Crime Branch team sought to detain Shabaz Khan, a suspect in an attempted murder case.

The operation, however, took an unexpected turn when Khan's supporters reportedly obstructed police efforts, facilitating the accused's escape, sources confirmed. A senior police officer, speaking on conditions of anonymity, indicated that legal proceedings are ongoing against Khan and his associates for obstructing a public servant from their duties.

Notably, Amanatullah Khan successfully retained his seat in the Okhla constituency after defeating BJP candidate Manish Chaudhary by a substantial margin in the latest Delhi Assembly elections. This marks Khan's third consecutive win in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)