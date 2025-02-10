Temple Priest Assault Shines Light on 'Rama Rajyam Army'

In a shocking turn of events, five more arrests were made on Monday in connection to the assault of Chilkur Balaji Temple priest Rangarajan. The incident involved 20-25 individuals in black uniforms who stormed Rangarajan's residence demanding financial and recruitment support for the 'Rama Rajyam Army'.

The clandestine group, headed by K Veer Raghava Reddy from Andhra Pradesh, has been operating since 2022, utilizing social media to recruit individuals by promoting Hindu Dharma. Participants were allegedly promised roles in the 'Rama Rajyam Army' with a salary attached.

This alarming movement prompted the head priest's father to issue a statement alleging the group's attempt to install a 'Rama Rajya' with private armies to enforce their ideologies. Police continue to investigate the case further as tensions rise in the community.

