Dr. Jitendra Singh Launches Automated Biomedical Waste Treatment Plant at AIIMS New Delhi

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh officially inaugurated India’s first indigenous Automated Biomedical Waste Treatment Plant, named “Sṝrjanam,” at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. This groundbreaking innovation marks a significant milestone in India’s sustainable healthcare management and environmental protection initiatives.

The launch ceremony took place at the AIIMS auditorium, attended by prominent dignitaries including Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and Dr. M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS. Following the ceremony, Dr. Singh, along with other officials, proceeded to the installation site within the AIIMS premises, where the minister formally commissioned the plant.

Revolutionizing Biomedical Waste Management

Developed by CSIR’s National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), the "Sṝrjanam" rig represents a revolutionary leap in biomedical waste management. Unlike traditional incineration methods, this automated system can disinfect pathogenic biomedical waste—including blood, urine, sputum, and laboratory disposables—without the need for costly and energy-intensive incinerators. Furthermore, it neutralizes foul odors by imparting a pleasant fragrance to the treated waste.

With an initial capacity to handle 10 kg of degradable medical waste daily and a broader capability of processing up to 400 kg of biomedical waste, the rig promises efficiency and environmental friendliness. The technology has undergone third-party validation for its antimicrobial efficacy, with studies confirming that the treated material is even safer than traditional organic fertilizers like vermicompost.

Minister’s Vision: From Waste to Wealth

In his keynote address, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized the importance of sustainable solutions in the healthcare sector. Highlighting the potential of the "Sṝrjanam" rig to revolutionize waste management, he called for a paradigm shift from “Waste to Wealth,” aligning with India’s broader environmental and economic goals.

Dr. Singh noted India’s impressive economic growth, transitioning from being part of the "fragile five" economies to joining the ranks of the "First Five" globally. He emphasized that the adoption of innovative technologies like the "Sṝrjanam" rig is crucial for maintaining this momentum, particularly in sustainable healthcare practices.

Addressing a National Challenge

According to the 2023 report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), India generates approximately 743 tonnes of biomedical waste daily, presenting significant challenges in safe and effective disposal. Dr. Singh lauded CSIR-NIIST for offering an eco-friendly, cost-effective solution that addresses these challenges.

He underscored the dangers of improper biomedical waste disposal, including open dumping, inadequate incineration, and the resulting health risks such as carcinogen release, particulate pollution, and increased antimicrobial resistance. The "Sṝrjanam" rig eliminates these risks, offering a safer, more efficient approach that minimizes human exposure to harmful waste.

Government Support and Future Initiatives

Dr. Singh commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in driving India’s progress in science, technology, and green initiatives. He acknowledged Shri Tanmay Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC), for expediting the necessary clearances for the project.

In his address, Dr. Singh also highlighted India’s recent technological milestones, including the development of the first indigenous DNA vaccine, the HPV vaccine for cervical cancer, rapid advancements in space technology, and the creation of the indigenous antibiotic ‘Nafithromycin.’ He mentioned India’s first gene therapy trial for hemophilia, supported by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), as another example of the country’s scientific progress.

Expanding Scientific Collaboration and Innovation

Dr. Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering scientific research and innovation. He proposed increased academic collaboration between institutions and suggested involving postgraduate students in exchange programs to enhance shared learning and research synergy.

The minister referenced the 'One Week One Lab' initiative, aimed at raising awareness about CSIR’s pioneering projects, such as the development of hydrogen buses by NCL Pune, off-season tulips by CSIR Palampur, and the unique 108-petal lotus.

Budgetary Support for Science and Technology

Highlighting the government’s priorities, Dr. Singh pointed to the recent Union Budget allocations: 20,000 crores for Bharat Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), 50,000 crores for the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (NRF), 2,000 crores for Mission Mausam, and 1,000 crores for Viability Gap funding for space startups. These investments underscore the government’s focus on promoting research and sustainable technologies.

A Vision for a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047

Concluding his address, Dr. Singh emphasized that initiatives like the "Sṝrjanam" rig align with the government’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047. With continued progress in innovation and sustainable technology, India is set to become a global leader in environmental and healthcare solutions.

Distinguished Attendees

The ceremony witnessed the presence of several high-profile dignitaries, including Dr. V. K. Paul, Member of Niti Aayog; Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary of the Department of Health Research and Director General of ICMR; Shri Tanmay Kumar IAS, Secretary of MoEFCC; Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary of DSIR and Director General of CSIR; and Dr. M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS.

This launch signifies a transformative step toward sustainable healthcare waste management, setting a benchmark for future innovations in the sector.