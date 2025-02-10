Four-Decade-Old Assault Case: Justice Prevails

In a significant verdict, a Bhuj court has sentenced retired IPS officer Kuldeep Sharma and former police inspector GH Vasavada to three months in jail for a nearly 40-year-old assault case. The duo was fined Rs 1,000 each for their involvement in wrongfully confining Congress leader Abdul Haji Ibrahim in 1984.

The case was fast-tracked following a Supreme Court directive, pushing the Bhuj court to conclude proceedings within three months. The judgment was based on evidence presented by a former Congress delegation member, Shankar Joshi, who witnessed the assault on Ibrahim.

This legal battle saw multiple appeals over decades, with Sharma challenging the prosecution sanctions in higher courts. Despite these efforts, the apex court's direction ensured the long-pending case reached a conclusive end, reflecting persistence in judicial accountability.

