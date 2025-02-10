Left Menu

Four-Decade-Old Assault Case: Justice Prevails

Retired IPS officer Kuldeep Sharma and former police inspector GH Vasavada were convicted in a four-decade-old assault case. A court sentenced them to three-month imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 each. The Supreme Court expedited the trial, ensuring justice for the wrongful confinement of Abdul Haji Ibrahim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:11 IST
Four-Decade-Old Assault Case: Justice Prevails
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant verdict, a Bhuj court has sentenced retired IPS officer Kuldeep Sharma and former police inspector GH Vasavada to three months in jail for a nearly 40-year-old assault case. The duo was fined Rs 1,000 each for their involvement in wrongfully confining Congress leader Abdul Haji Ibrahim in 1984.

The case was fast-tracked following a Supreme Court directive, pushing the Bhuj court to conclude proceedings within three months. The judgment was based on evidence presented by a former Congress delegation member, Shankar Joshi, who witnessed the assault on Ibrahim.

This legal battle saw multiple appeals over decades, with Sharma challenging the prosecution sanctions in higher courts. Despite these efforts, the apex court's direction ensured the long-pending case reached a conclusive end, reflecting persistence in judicial accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025