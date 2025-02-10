Daring Hospital Escape in Ambala: How a Murder Accused Was Caught in Two Hours

In a dramatic turn of events, a murder accused prisoner managed to escape from Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital on Monday but was swiftly recaptured within two hours, according to police authorities.

Rajbir, the escapee, was initially brought to the hospital from Jagadhri district Jail due to complaints of chest pain. However, he vanished in the morning under mysterious circumstances.

Upon review of the hospital's CCTV footage, authorities discovered that Rajbir had freed himself from his handcuffs and left the premises cleverly disguised under a sheet. Quick action by police teams from Ambala and Yamunanagar, along with vigilant examination of video evidence, led to his capture in Kurukshetra district.

(With inputs from agencies.)