Cape Town's Indigent Leak Repair Project Assists Over 1,600 Households

Since 2021, Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Directorate has provided vital support to 1,688 registered indigent households through the city’s Indigent Leak Repair Project. This initiative focuses on repairing private water leaks at residents’ properties, helping to prevent water wastage and ensuring that vulnerable households can manage their water consumption more effectively.

Zahid Badroodien, Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Water and Sanitation, emphasized that the project targets households with unexplained high-water usage.

“Once the city engages with the affected residents and inspects their properties to identify the source of leaks, repairs are conducted at no cost to the property owner,” Badroodien explained.

Indigent households benefit from a free allocation of 15,000 litres (15kl) of water per month. If their consumption exceeds this threshold, they risk facing water supply restrictions. This makes timely leak repairs essential for promoting sustainable water use in the city.

To further support residents, the city offers a once-off leak repair benefit to qualifying households. Beneficiaries are identified by analyzing water usage trends, focusing on properties consuming over 50,000 litres (50kl) per month.

“Households opting into the programme receive assistance with repairs to leaking internal pipes, taps, toilets, fittings, and even meter replacements, depending on individual needs,” Badroodien added.

The project not only reduces water losses but also highlights the importance of residents maintaining their private plumbing systems to avoid unnecessary costs. The city has allocated R3.8 million towards the leak repair programme for the 2024/2025 financial year.

Badroodien expressed optimism about the growing uptake of the programme, stating that it reflects increased awareness among indigent customers regarding water-wise behaviors.

The top 10 areas where recent leak repairs have been conducted include Nyanga, Philippi, Gugulethu, Delft, Leiden, Bloekombos, Wallacedene, Tafelsig, Vrygrond, and Bonteheuwel.

The city continues to urge all residents to conserve water and use resources responsibly, regardless of the season or current dam levels. For more information, helpful guides on ‘Finding and Fixing Leaks’ are available at www.capetown.gov.za/savewater.