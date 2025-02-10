Record-Breaking Drug Seizures in 2024 Reflect Zero-Tolerance Policy Under PM Modi's Leadership

In 2024, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, India intensified its crackdown on narcotics, achieving unprecedented success in its fight against drug trafficking. The government's zero-tolerance policy, coupled with a Whole-of-Government Approach, has resulted in the seizure of narcotics worth approximately ₹25,330 crore, marking a 55% increase from the ₹16,100 crore worth of drugs seized in 2023.

Significant Increase in Synthetic and High-Value Drug Seizures

The year 2024 saw a marked rise in the seizure of harmful synthetic drugs, cocaine, and pharmaceutical drugs abused as psychotropic substances:

Methamphetamine : Seizures more than doubled from 34 quintals in 2023 to 80 quintals in 2024.

: Seizures more than doubled from 34 quintals in 2023 to 80 quintals in 2024. Cocaine : Seizures increased from 292 kg in 2023 to 1,426 kg in 2024.

: Seizures increased from 292 kg in 2023 to 1,426 kg in 2024. Mephedrone : Seizures rose from 688 kg in 2023 to 3,391 kg in 2024.

: Seizures rose from 688 kg in 2023 to 3,391 kg in 2024. Hashish : Seizures increased from 34 quintals in 2023 to 61 quintals in 2024.

: Seizures increased from 34 quintals in 2023 to 61 quintals in 2024. Pharmaceutical drugs: The number of tablets seized surged from 1.84 crore in 2023 to 4.69 crore in 2024.

Major Operations Conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2024

February 2024: The NCB and Delhi Police Special Cell dismantled an international drug trafficking network, arresting three individuals and seizing 50 kg of pseudoephedrine, a chemical used in narcotics production. The operation was based on intelligence from Australian and New Zealand authorities. February 2024 - Operation 'Sagar Manthan-1': A joint operation by the NCB, Indian Navy, and ATS Gujarat Police led to the seizure of 3,300 kg of drugs (3,110 kg of Hashish, 158.3 kg of Methamphetamine, and 24.6 kg of suspected Heroin) in the Indian Ocean. This was the largest offshore seizure of Hashish in the country's history. Five foreign nationals were detained. March 2024: The NCB arrested Jaffer Sadiq, the mastermind behind the February drug trafficking network. Sadiq had been on the run since the seizure of 50.070 kg of pseudoephedrine from his firm's warehouse. April 2024: In a maritime operation, the NCB, ATS Gujarat Police, and Indian Coast Guard seized a foreign boat carrying approximately 86 kg of Heroin and arrested 14 Pakistani nationals. The drugs were valued at approximately ₹602 crore. October 2024: The NCB raided a factory in Kasna Industrial Area, Gautam Budh Nagar, uncovering 95 kg of Methamphetamine in both solid and liquid forms. Chemicals and imported machinery used for drug manufacturing were also seized. November 2024: In Delhi, the NCB made one of the largest cocaine seizures in the region, recovering 82.53 kg of high-grade cocaine from Janakpuri and Nangloi. This operation was the culmination of extensive technical and human intelligence efforts. November 2024 - Operation 'Sagar Manthan-4': A collaborative effort by the NCB, Indian Navy, and ATS Gujarat Police resulted in the seizure of approximately 700 kg of Methamphetamine, dismantling an international drug trafficking cartel operating in Gujarat.

These operations underscore the Modi government's commitment to creating a drug-free India through strategic, coordinated efforts across various law enforcement agencies.