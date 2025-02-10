Hamas Halts Hostage Release Amid Ceasefire Disputes

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has announced a halt in the release of Israeli hostages, citing violations of the ceasefire agreement by Israel. The decision comes amid accusations from both sides about adherence to the fragile ceasefire.

In response to the announcement, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz argued that Hamas has itself breached the ceasefire by this move. He instructed the Israeli military to reach high-level readiness in Gaza to defend Israeli communities. Hamas claims that, since the ceasefire started on January 19, Israel has delayed the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza, targeted residents with military actions, and restricted the entry of relief materials.

Acknowledging some incidents of violence despite the ceasefire, humanitarian organizations have noted an increase in aid flow into Gaza. However, Hamas' spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, stated that no further hostages would be released until Israel complies with their conditions, setting the stage for further regional tensions. Another prisoner exchange was planned for the weekend.

