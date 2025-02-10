High Drama Unfolds as Rishiraj Sawant's Bangkok Trip Cut Short

High drama ensued when Rishiraj Sawant, son of former Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant, was brought back to Pune from Bangkok. Police apprehended him following an anonymous call that led to a kidnapping case.

According to Joint Commissioner Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Rishiraj and two friends had booked a chartered plane to Bangkok, which was traced back to Pune after the call. Authorities are now investigating the purpose of the trip, which was kept secret from his family.

Tanaji Sawant, present at the police briefing, stated there was no family dispute although he was unaware of his son's travel plans. The chartered flight to Bangkok was reportedly booked for Rs 78 lakh.

