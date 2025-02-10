Left Menu

High Drama Unfolds as Rishiraj Sawant's Bangkok Trip Cut Short

Rishiraj Sawant, son of former Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant, was brought back to Pune from Bangkok after an anonymous call led police to file a kidnapping case. Rishiraj and his friends had booked a chartered plane to Bangkok. The police tracked and returned the flight to uncover the trip's purpose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:30 IST
High Drama Unfolds as Rishiraj Sawant's Bangkok Trip Cut Short
  • Country:
  • India

High drama ensued when Rishiraj Sawant, son of former Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant, was brought back to Pune from Bangkok. Police apprehended him following an anonymous call that led to a kidnapping case.

According to Joint Commissioner Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Rishiraj and two friends had booked a chartered plane to Bangkok, which was traced back to Pune after the call. Authorities are now investigating the purpose of the trip, which was kept secret from his family.

Tanaji Sawant, present at the police briefing, stated there was no family dispute although he was unaware of his son's travel plans. The chartered flight to Bangkok was reportedly booked for Rs 78 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025