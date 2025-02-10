Tragic Allegations: Workplace Harassment Blamed for Officer's Death at Coir Board

The Coir Board finds itself in the midst of controversy following the death of Jolly Madhu, a 56-year-old officer allegedly subjected to severe workplace harassment, her family claims. They have accused the organization of causing her cerebral hemorrhage and death by denying medical leave and enforcing a contentious transfer.

Jolly Madhu, who climbed the ranks from Lower Division Clerk to Section Officer over her 30-year career, fell ill on January 31, 2024. Her family alleges that administrative decisions, including a job transfer and withheld salary, exacerbated her condition, leading to her untimely passing.

The Coir Board, however, has issued a statement refuting these claims and justifying the transfer as an administrative necessity. They assured that Madhu's medical conditions were addressed promptly once reported. The Board declares commitment to rectifying any internal issues if uncovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)