Tragic Allegations: Workplace Harassment Blamed for Officer's Death at Coir Board

The death of Jolly Madhu, a 56-year-old Coir Board officer, has raised allegations of workplace harassment leading to her illness. Her family claims denial of medical leave and a forced transfer contributed to her demise, but the Coir Board refutes these allegations, asserting administrative reasons for her transfer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Coir Board finds itself in the midst of controversy following the death of Jolly Madhu, a 56-year-old officer allegedly subjected to severe workplace harassment, her family claims. They have accused the organization of causing her cerebral hemorrhage and death by denying medical leave and enforcing a contentious transfer.

Jolly Madhu, who climbed the ranks from Lower Division Clerk to Section Officer over her 30-year career, fell ill on January 31, 2024. Her family alleges that administrative decisions, including a job transfer and withheld salary, exacerbated her condition, leading to her untimely passing.

The Coir Board, however, has issued a statement refuting these claims and justifying the transfer as an administrative necessity. They assured that Madhu's medical conditions were addressed promptly once reported. The Board declares commitment to rectifying any internal issues if uncovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

