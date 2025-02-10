Ceasefire Tensions: Hamas Holds Israeli Hostage Releases

In a significant escalation, Hamas has announced it will halt the release of Israeli hostages, citing violations of the ceasefire agreement by Israel. The militant group claims that Israel delayed the return of displaced Palestinians and targeted Gaza with military actions.

Reacting to the announcement, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Hamas of breaching the cessation terms and ordered the military to heighten readiness in Gaza. Although humanitarian aid has increased, both parties accuse each other of flouting the ceasefire terms, complicating ongoing negotiations.

Efforts for the next stage of the multi-phase ceasefire, inclusive of a prisoner exchange, are stalled. Geopolitical tensions intensified after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested relocating Palestinians, a statement affirmed by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, stirring regional discontent and prolonging the resolution process.

(With inputs from agencies.)