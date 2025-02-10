Left Menu

Ceasefire Tensions: Hamas Holds Israeli Hostage Releases

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, has halted Israeli hostage releases, accusing Israel of ceasefire violations. In response, Israel intensified military readiness. While humanitarian aid flow increased, reciprocal accusations of agreement breaches between both sides stalled the peace talks, further complicated by geopolitical tensions and international statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Hamas has announced it will halt the release of Israeli hostages, citing violations of the ceasefire agreement by Israel. The militant group claims that Israel delayed the return of displaced Palestinians and targeted Gaza with military actions.

Reacting to the announcement, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Hamas of breaching the cessation terms and ordered the military to heighten readiness in Gaza. Although humanitarian aid has increased, both parties accuse each other of flouting the ceasefire terms, complicating ongoing negotiations.

Efforts for the next stage of the multi-phase ceasefire, inclusive of a prisoner exchange, are stalled. Geopolitical tensions intensified after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested relocating Palestinians, a statement affirmed by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, stirring regional discontent and prolonging the resolution process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

