Om Birla Urges Legislators to Strengthen Democratic Practices and Enhance Legislative Participation

In a strong call to action, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla encouraged legislators to engage actively in the democratic process, emphasizing the need for meaningful participation and disciplined conduct in legislative proceedings. His remarks were made during the inaugural session of an Orientation Programme for newly elected Members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Maharashtra Legislative Council, held at the Parliament House Complex.

Shri Birla expressed deep concern over the declining participation of Members in legislative activities, citing the adverse impact on productivity and the resulting political stalemates. Highlighting the decreasing number of sittings in legislative bodies across the country, he stressed the urgent need to reverse this trend to uphold the democratic spirit enshrined in the Constitution.

Promoting Constructive Engagement Over Disruptions

Shri Birla criticized planned disruptions in legislative sessions, stating they undermine the democratic ethos of the Constitution. He urged legislators to leverage effective legislative tools, such as Question Hour, to raise critical public issues without hindering House proceedings. "A well-prepared legislator, armed with facts and a thorough understanding of parliamentary procedures, contributes to more productive and meaningful debates," he remarked.

Celebrating 75 Years of the Constitution and India’s Democratic Legacy

Marking the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution and Republic, Shri Birla expressed pride in India’s status as the world’s largest democracy. He highlighted the Constitution's role in safeguarding equal rights and freedom of expression, emphasizing that these democratic principles must be reflected in legislative conduct.

Commending Maharashtra’s Legislative Productivity

While acknowledging the nationwide decline in legislative sittings, Shri Birla lauded the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for its commendable productivity compared to other state assemblies. Reflecting on its rich history since its establishment in 1937, he noted that the Assembly has been instrumental in driving socio-economic reforms. "Being part of such a democratic institution is a matter of great pride," he told the newly elected representatives, also recognizing Maharashtra's significant contributions to the freedom movement, social reform, and spirituality.

Enhancing Legislative Drafting and Committee Participation

Shri Birla underscored the importance of precise legislative drafting, warning that even minor errors can have long-lasting implications for the public. He advocated for extensive discussions during the law-making process to ensure that public welfare remains a central focus of legislation.

Describing parliamentary committees as "mini-parliaments," Shri Birla encouraged active participation in committee proceedings. He particularly emphasized the roles of the Public Accounts and Estimates Committees in overseeing government spending to ensure socio-economic progress. "It is crucial that legislators monitor public funds to deliver tangible benefits to the people," he stated.

Orientation Programme and Continuous Learning

Shri Birla praised the Orientation Programme organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), noting that such initiatives equip legislators with in-depth knowledge of parliamentary procedures, traditions, and legislative functions. He highlighted the importance of continuous education and training to enhance legislative effectiveness.

Broadening Legislative Responsibilities Beyond Constituencies

In his closing remarks, Shri Birla urged legislators not to confine their responsibilities to constituency issues alone but to also address broader state-level challenges. "Legislators must work towards socio-economic transformation with a positive and proactive outlook," he said.

Other Dignitaries Address the Gathering

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Adv. Rahul Narwekar expressed gratitude to Shri Birla and called on legislators to uphold constitutional provisions and set an example for society. He emphasized the detrimental effects of planned disruptions and advocated for the adoption of better legislative practices.

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Shri Ram Shinde also addressed the attendees, reinforcing the importance of constructive legislative engagement.

Lok Sabha Secretary General Shri Utpal Kumar Singh delivered the welcome address, and the event concluded with Shri Birla leading the legislators in pledging to uphold the preamble to the Constitution of India.

For further information, contact the Lok Sabha Secretariat, New Delhi.