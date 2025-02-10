Mandi's SDM Attacked by Mining Mafia During Inspection
Mandi's Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Om Kant Thakur, suffered injuries in an attack by the mining mafia during an inspection in the Brindabani area. His tooth was broken in the altercation, prompting police to rush him to the hospital for treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Mandi's Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Om Kant Thakur, was attacked by alleged members of the mining mafia on Monday during an inspection in the Brindabani area, officials reported.
Witnesses stated that SDM Thakur encountered individuals engaged in illegal mining activities. When Thakur confronted them, a man allegedly assaulted him, resulting in a broken tooth.
Upon receiving news of the incident, law enforcement arrived swiftly at the scene, transporting Thakur to Zonal Hospital for medical care, authorities confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Loss: Nigerian Soldiers Fall Victim to Insurgent Attacks
Uproar in Amritsar: Attack on Ambedkar's Statue Sparks Protests
Mohan Bhagwat attacked Ambedkar's work of framing Constitution: Cong 'babbar shers' will protect Constitution from BJP-RSS: Rahul Gandhi.
Relief in Wayanad: 'Man-Eater' Tiger Found Dead After Fatal Attack
Unraveling the Mystery: Connection Behind Saif Ali Khan's Attack