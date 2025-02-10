Mandi's SDM Attacked by Mining Mafia During Inspection

Mandi's Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Om Kant Thakur, was attacked by alleged members of the mining mafia on Monday during an inspection in the Brindabani area, officials reported.

Witnesses stated that SDM Thakur encountered individuals engaged in illegal mining activities. When Thakur confronted them, a man allegedly assaulted him, resulting in a broken tooth.

Upon receiving news of the incident, law enforcement arrived swiftly at the scene, transporting Thakur to Zonal Hospital for medical care, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)