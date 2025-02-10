Left Menu

The Rushdie Knife Attack Trial: A Fight for Justice

Novelist Salman Rushdie survived a knife attack at a 2022 New York lecture. Jury trials have begun, with the accused, Hadi Matar, facing second-degree attempted murder charges. Opening statements describe the brutal event, its immediate aftermath, and the influence of a past fatwa against Rushdie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:36 IST
The chilling account of a knife attack on novelist Salman Rushdie was presented to jurors at a New York trial. The attack, which took mere seconds during a 2022 lecture, was detailed by the prosecutor as being nearly fatal.

The knife-assault resulted in multiple severe injuries to Rushdie, who was stabbed around 15 times, including in the head and torso. The attacker, Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty. Evidence including attack videos and witness testimonies are key components of the trial.

The defense argues the lack of intent, while the background of a prior fatwa against Rushdie surfaces in discussions. If found guilty, Matar could face up to 25 years in prison, alongside separate federal charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

