The Rushdie Knife Attack Trial: A Fight for Justice

The chilling account of a knife attack on novelist Salman Rushdie was presented to jurors at a New York trial. The attack, which took mere seconds during a 2022 lecture, was detailed by the prosecutor as being nearly fatal.

The knife-assault resulted in multiple severe injuries to Rushdie, who was stabbed around 15 times, including in the head and torso. The attacker, Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty. Evidence including attack videos and witness testimonies are key components of the trial.

The defense argues the lack of intent, while the background of a prior fatwa against Rushdie surfaces in discussions. If found guilty, Matar could face up to 25 years in prison, alongside separate federal charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)