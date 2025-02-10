Court Halts Arrest of Teacher Amid Controversial Claims

The Allahabad High Court has intervened in the case of Bhisham Pal Singh, a school teacher facing allegations of attempting to incite disrespect towards Hindu symbols. The court has stayed Singh's arrest, amid concerns over the political motivations behind the accusations.

Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar have mandated the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a counter affidavit within six weeks, stressing the importance of examining the nature of the claims under section 299 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Singh's defense argues that the allegations stem from political motives, with his counsel highlighting his mere presence at the meeting in question, rather than any active involvement in the alleged incidents. The court has provided interim protection from arrest, conditional on Singh's cooperation with the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)