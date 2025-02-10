Left Menu

Court Halts Arrest of Teacher Amid Controversial Claims

The Allahabad High Court stayed the arrest of Bhisham Pal Singh, a teacher accused under BNS section 299 of inciting disrespect towards Hindu symbols. The court directed the UP government to file a counter affidavit, noting the allegations may be politically motivated. Singh claims his presence at the meeting was innocent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:47 IST
Court Halts Arrest of Teacher Amid Controversial Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has intervened in the case of Bhisham Pal Singh, a school teacher facing allegations of attempting to incite disrespect towards Hindu symbols. The court has stayed Singh's arrest, amid concerns over the political motivations behind the accusations.

Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar have mandated the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a counter affidavit within six weeks, stressing the importance of examining the nature of the claims under section 299 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Singh's defense argues that the allegations stem from political motives, with his counsel highlighting his mere presence at the meeting in question, rather than any active involvement in the alleged incidents. The court has provided interim protection from arrest, conditional on Singh's cooperation with the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025