Left Menu

Vatican Condemns USAID Cuts as Reckless and Harmful

The Vatican and Cardinal Michael Czerny criticized US plans to cut USAID funding, warning it endangers millions and undermines Christian care principles. Czerny urged reforms over dismantling, emphasizing USAID's vital global role. Vatican asks for US policy reversal, highlighting impacts on poverty and humanitarian assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:53 IST
Vatican Condemns USAID Cuts as Reckless and Harmful
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Vatican condemned recent US plans to drastically cut USAID funding, labeling the move as 'reckless' and potentially deadly for millions. Cardinal Michael Czerny, closely associated with Pope Francis' humanitarian mission, stressed the critical role of USAID in the global aid landscape.

Caritas Internationalis warned the decision jeopardizes vital services and longstanding humanitarian progress. The Trump administration, with backing from Elon Musk, initiated a freeze on USAID funds, severely impacting global programs while a temporary judicial halt provides brief respite.

Czerny acknowledged the government's right to budget review but emphasized the importance of maintaining commitments, advocating for a humane and practical approach to reforming aid structures without abrupt disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025