Vatican Condemns USAID Cuts as Reckless and Harmful
The Vatican and Cardinal Michael Czerny criticized US plans to cut USAID funding, warning it endangers millions and undermines Christian care principles. Czerny urged reforms over dismantling, emphasizing USAID's vital global role. Vatican asks for US policy reversal, highlighting impacts on poverty and humanitarian assistance.
The Vatican condemned recent US plans to drastically cut USAID funding, labeling the move as 'reckless' and potentially deadly for millions. Cardinal Michael Czerny, closely associated with Pope Francis' humanitarian mission, stressed the critical role of USAID in the global aid landscape.
Caritas Internationalis warned the decision jeopardizes vital services and longstanding humanitarian progress. The Trump administration, with backing from Elon Musk, initiated a freeze on USAID funds, severely impacting global programs while a temporary judicial halt provides brief respite.
Czerny acknowledged the government's right to budget review but emphasized the importance of maintaining commitments, advocating for a humane and practical approach to reforming aid structures without abrupt disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration's Intensified Immigration Crackdown Raises Concerns
Trump Administration Purges Justice Department Attorneys
Trump Administration Overhauls Pentagon Leadership: Hegseth at the Helm
Trump Administration Reshuffles Justice Department: Firings and Fallout
Trump Administration Halts Lifesaving Aid Worldwide