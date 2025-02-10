Vatican Condemns USAID Cuts as Reckless and Harmful

The Vatican condemned recent US plans to drastically cut USAID funding, labeling the move as 'reckless' and potentially deadly for millions. Cardinal Michael Czerny, closely associated with Pope Francis' humanitarian mission, stressed the critical role of USAID in the global aid landscape.

Caritas Internationalis warned the decision jeopardizes vital services and longstanding humanitarian progress. The Trump administration, with backing from Elon Musk, initiated a freeze on USAID funds, severely impacting global programs while a temporary judicial halt provides brief respite.

Czerny acknowledged the government's right to budget review but emphasized the importance of maintaining commitments, advocating for a humane and practical approach to reforming aid structures without abrupt disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)