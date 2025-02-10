Tragic Accident Mars Wedding Procession in Uttarakhand

A catastrophic accident in Uttarakhand's Champawat district claimed the lives of two individuals and injured three others when their jeep plunged into a deep gorge on Monday, police reported.

The incident took place at Bildedhar around 3 p.m., as the vehicle was part of a marriage procession traveling from Tanakpur to Pullahindola. Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati relayed that control of the jeep was suddenly lost, leading to its fall into the ditch.

Victims Akash Mahar and Mohit Mahar, both just 20 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have retrieved their bodies for a post-mortem examination. Among the injured is the driver, Vijay Rawat, who hails from Khatima in the Udham Singh Nagar district. The police are investigating to determine the precise cause of the accident.

