Tragic Accident Mars Wedding Procession in Uttarakhand

A tragic accident in Champawat district, Uttarakhand, resulted in the death of two men and injuries to three others when a jeep fell into a gorge. The incident happened during a wedding procession. The injured, including the driver, have been hospitalized and are awaiting a post-mortem report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Champawat | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A catastrophic accident in Uttarakhand's Champawat district claimed the lives of two individuals and injured three others when their jeep plunged into a deep gorge on Monday, police reported.

The incident took place at Bildedhar around 3 p.m., as the vehicle was part of a marriage procession traveling from Tanakpur to Pullahindola. Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati relayed that control of the jeep was suddenly lost, leading to its fall into the ditch.

Victims Akash Mahar and Mohit Mahar, both just 20 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have retrieved their bodies for a post-mortem examination. Among the injured is the driver, Vijay Rawat, who hails from Khatima in the Udham Singh Nagar district. The police are investigating to determine the precise cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

