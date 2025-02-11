Left Menu

Hawaii Supreme Court Clears Path for $4 Billion Maui Wildfire Settlement

The Hawaii Supreme Court ruled to allow a $4 billion settlement for the victims of Maui's 2023 wildfire, preventing insurance companies from pursuing separate legal actions against the accused parties. This decision removes a major obstacle and sets the stage for the settlement process to advance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Honolulu | Updated: 11-02-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 03:34 IST
Hawaii Supreme Court Clears Path for $4 Billion Maui Wildfire Settlement
  • Country:
  • United States

The Hawaii Supreme Court has handed down a pivotal decision in favor of the $4 billion settlement related to the devastating 2023 wildfire in Maui. This ruling prevents insurance companies from launching independent lawsuits against those deemed responsible for the catastrophe.

The decision addresses a key legal roadblock that threatened to derail the settlement, which involves Hawaiian Electric and other defendants accused of causing the tragic events that resulted in over 100 deaths and significant destruction.

The breakthrough enables the settlement process to move forward, assuring quicker compensation to the wildfire victims as efforts to rebuild the community continue in earnest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025