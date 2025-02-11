Left Menu

Rushdie Attack Trial: Gripping Testimony Revealed

Jurors at the trial of accused attacker Hadi Matar heard gripping testimonies about Salman Rushdie's stabbing at a New York lecture. Matar pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault. Rushdie, set to testify in Mayville, was severely injured, with his right eye blinded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 03:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 03:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jurors at the trial of Hadi Matar, accused of attacking novelist Salman Rushdie, were presented with harrowing testimonies as the proceedings unfolded. Eyewitnesses recounted the swift and brutal nature of the attack which occurred during Rushdie's New York lecture.

Rushdie, 77, was grievously injured, bearing stab wounds on multiple parts of his body. The jury was shown videos of the incident captured by attendees, and heard from medical experts about Rushdie's extensive injuries, including blindness in one eye.

The defense claims there is insufficient evidence of intent, while the prosecution focuses on proving the deliberate nature of the assault. Concurrently, Matar faces terrorism-related charges in a separate federal case, linked to his alleged support for Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

