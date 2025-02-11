Rushdie Attack Trial: Gripping Testimony Revealed

Jurors at the trial of Hadi Matar, accused of attacking novelist Salman Rushdie, were presented with harrowing testimonies as the proceedings unfolded. Eyewitnesses recounted the swift and brutal nature of the attack which occurred during Rushdie's New York lecture.

Rushdie, 77, was grievously injured, bearing stab wounds on multiple parts of his body. The jury was shown videos of the incident captured by attendees, and heard from medical experts about Rushdie's extensive injuries, including blindness in one eye.

The defense claims there is insufficient evidence of intent, while the prosecution focuses on proving the deliberate nature of the assault. Concurrently, Matar faces terrorism-related charges in a separate federal case, linked to his alleged support for Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)