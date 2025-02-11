Left Menu

Ceasefire in Crisis: Hamas Halts Hostage Release Amid Accusations

Hamas announces suspension of Israeli hostage releases, accusing Israel of violating a ceasefire. The surprise decision threatens to reignite conflict. Hostage families protest in Tel Aviv, urging the government to maintain the deal. Meanwhile, mediators fear a breakdown, though 16 of 33 hostages have been freed so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 04:04 IST
Ceasefire in Crisis: Hamas Halts Hostage Release Amid Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, Hamas has declared a halt to the release of Israeli hostages, citing alleged Israeli violations of the Gaza ceasefire. The decision raises fears of renewed conflict as families of hostages gathered in Tel Aviv, now dubbed Hostages Square, demanding government action.

Hamas was expected to release more hostages on Saturday as part of an exchange agreement. Protester Shoshana Brickman emphasized the urgency of bringing hostages home. Meanwhile, mediators, including Qatar and Egypt, worry about the ceasefire's stability as Israeli officials prepare for heightened military readiness.

Allegations from Hamas include delays and limitations on humanitarian aid, while Israel counters by criticizing Hamas' handling of hostages. A dispute over providing temporary housing in Gaza further complicates negotiations, with Israeli-Palestinian mistrust persisting. President Trump's comments have added uncertainty about Gaza's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025