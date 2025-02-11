Ceasefire in Crisis: Hamas Halts Hostage Release Amid Accusations

In a surprising turn of events, Hamas has declared a halt to the release of Israeli hostages, citing alleged Israeli violations of the Gaza ceasefire. The decision raises fears of renewed conflict as families of hostages gathered in Tel Aviv, now dubbed Hostages Square, demanding government action.

Hamas was expected to release more hostages on Saturday as part of an exchange agreement. Protester Shoshana Brickman emphasized the urgency of bringing hostages home. Meanwhile, mediators, including Qatar and Egypt, worry about the ceasefire's stability as Israeli officials prepare for heightened military readiness.

Allegations from Hamas include delays and limitations on humanitarian aid, while Israel counters by criticizing Hamas' handling of hostages. A dispute over providing temporary housing in Gaza further complicates negotiations, with Israeli-Palestinian mistrust persisting. President Trump's comments have added uncertainty about Gaza's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)