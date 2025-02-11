Left Menu

Cybersecurity Shake-Up: Election Security at Risk

Seventeen staff members at the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have been placed on administrative leave, raising concerns about potential impacts on election security support for state and local governments. The move comes amidst scrutiny over the agency's handling of misinformation and foreign interference in elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 11-02-2025 07:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 07:07 IST
The United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is facing controversy as 17 of its employees have been placed on administrative leave. These employees, tasked with safeguarding election security, are crucial links in maintaining the integrity of state and local electoral processes.

Among those affected are 10 regional election security specialists, who have been pivotal in counteracting threats ranging from cyber attacks to physical security risks. The internal review intends to scrutinize their efforts, sparking apprehension among stakeholders about election interference by foreign powers.

The decision comes amidst heightened criticism of CISA, especially regarding misinformation handling and allegations of straying from its core mission. As the 2024 elections approach, concerns about the agency's capacity to support election offices loom large, with pending leadership appointments adding to the uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

