Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Flames in Saratov

A Ukrainian drone attack targeted an 'industrial facility' in Russia's Saratov region, causing a large fire. The incident, reported by Governor Roman Busargin and captured on social media, sparked no reported casualties. Kyiv has stated that its attacks aim to dismantle key Russian infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 09:30 IST
Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Flames in Saratov
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:

A Ukrainian drone assault targeted an 'industrial facility' in the Saratov region of Russia, igniting a significant blaze. Regional Governor Roman Busargin confirmed the incident through a post on Telegram, stating there were no casualties, according to preliminary reports.

Eyewitnesses reported explosions and fires in the vicinity of an oil refinery, with unofficial Russian Telegram channels corroborating the accounts. Videos and photographs circulated online exhibit a massive fire and dense smoke enveloping the night. However, these reports remain unverified by Reuters.

The Ukrainian attacks, which go unanswered by Kyiv at this time, are allegedly focused on dismantling Russian infrastructure critical to its war efforts. This follows a January strike on a nearby oil depot that caused a prolonged blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025