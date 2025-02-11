Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Flames in Saratov

A Ukrainian drone assault targeted an 'industrial facility' in the Saratov region of Russia, igniting a significant blaze. Regional Governor Roman Busargin confirmed the incident through a post on Telegram, stating there were no casualties, according to preliminary reports.

Eyewitnesses reported explosions and fires in the vicinity of an oil refinery, with unofficial Russian Telegram channels corroborating the accounts. Videos and photographs circulated online exhibit a massive fire and dense smoke enveloping the night. However, these reports remain unverified by Reuters.

The Ukrainian attacks, which go unanswered by Kyiv at this time, are allegedly focused on dismantling Russian infrastructure critical to its war efforts. This follows a January strike on a nearby oil depot that caused a prolonged blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)