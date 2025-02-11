Global Concerns Escalate Over Growing ISIS-K Threat

The threat posed by ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) remains a pressing concern for global security, U.S. officials stated during a United Nations Security Council briefing. Ambassador Dorothy Shea emphasized the group's capability to plot attacks and carry out recruitment drives, particularly in regions like Afghanistan and Pakistan.

At the session, Vladimir Voronkov, UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, highlighted ISIL-K's continued danger, pointing out its activity in Afghanistan and potential plots elsewhere, including Europe. He emphasized the necessity for international solidarity in preventing these activities from escalating.

Further, international initiatives like the 'Delhi Declaration' were presented as crucial steps in combating the use of emerging technologies by terrorists. The call for global efforts in counter-terrorism was echoed by U.S. and UN officials, stressing a collective fight to stem the flow of resources and manpower to these groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)