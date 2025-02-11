Left Menu

Saratov Skies Ablaze: Drone Strikes Spark Tensions

A reported Ukrainian drone attack caused damage in Russia's Saratov region, specifically targeting an industrial facility. The attack, along with 40 other drone threats, led Russian air defenses to respond. The incident, involving an oil refinery linked to military fuel supplies, heightens regional security tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Early Tuesday, an industrial facility in Russia's southern Saratov region sustained damage from a reported Ukrainian drone attack, according to the region's governor, Roman Busargin, made via Telegram. While Busargin confirmed there were no casualties, the precise facility impacted was not disclosed. Russia's defense ministry claims its air defenses neutralized 40 drones, 18 of those over Saratov.

As a precaution, Rosaviatsia, the aviation regulatory authority, halted flights at the regional airport and others in Kazan, Ulyanovsk, and Kirov. Ukrainian Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko revealed that the Saratov oil refinery, a key fuel supplier for the Russian army, was struck. Still, he did not confirm whether this resulted from a Ukrainian offensive. Russian reports suggest that Rosneft owns the implicated refinery.

Various unofficial Russian Telegram channels, such as Shot, described explosions and flames at the refinery site, accompanied by visuals of extensive smoke clouds. Despite these claims, Reuters has not independently validated the narratives. Kyiv continues its strategic air strikes against Russian infrastructure since these efforts are deemed retaliatory acts to ongoing hostilities by Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

