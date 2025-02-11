Trump's Bold Power Flex: Dismantling Integrity in Washington

In an aggressive move, President Trump is dismantling key public integrity measures previously viewed as boundaries during his initial presidency. Recently, he ousted ethics leaders and paused enforcement of anti-bribery laws benefiting corporations.

These swift actions highlight Trump's intent on reshaping the Justice Department, emphasizing loyalty over traditional accountability, reflecting past controversies during his first term.

His administration's latest maneuvers, including high-profile pardons and weakening of ethics laws, underscore a calculated effort to fortify executive power, maneuvering past conventional checks designed to ensure federal accountability and fairness.

