Trump's Bold Power Flex: Dismantling Integrity in Washington

President Donald Trump is rapidly dismantling safeguards of federal public integrity, ousting key ethics leaders and halting anti-corruption law enforcement. His actions suggest a bold, unprecedented exertion of executive power, aiming to dismantle accountability measures, thus echoing his first term's controversial moves against political oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:05 IST
US President Donald Trump (Image Credit: YouTube/TheWhiteHouse) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an aggressive move, President Trump is dismantling key public integrity measures previously viewed as boundaries during his initial presidency. Recently, he ousted ethics leaders and paused enforcement of anti-bribery laws benefiting corporations.

These swift actions highlight Trump's intent on reshaping the Justice Department, emphasizing loyalty over traditional accountability, reflecting past controversies during his first term.

His administration's latest maneuvers, including high-profile pardons and weakening of ethics laws, underscore a calculated effort to fortify executive power, maneuvering past conventional checks designed to ensure federal accountability and fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

