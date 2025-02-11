Left Menu

Singapore's Youth Radicalization: A Growing Far-Right Threat

An 18-year-old Singapore student, Nick Lee Xing Qiu, has been detained for being radicalized by violent far-right extremism online. He idolized a gunman responsible for attacks in New Zealand. Identifying as an 'East Asian supremacist,' Lee aspired to incite a race war. The case highlights concerns about far-right ideologies among youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:03 IST
Singapore's Youth Radicalization: A Growing Far-Right Threat
Singapore student

An 18-year-old Singaporean, Nick Lee Xing Qiu, has been detained under the Internal Security Act for radicalization by far-right extremism. Authorities say he idolized the New Zealand mosque attack gunman.

The Internal Security Department revealed that Lee fantasized about sparking a race war between Chinese and Malays in Singapore. Though he had no set timeline, this aspiration led to his arrest in December.

This marks the third case of Singaporean youth involved in far-right activities. With global concerns rising, the vulnerability of young individuals to extreme ideologies is under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Cost of Informality: How It Shapes Business Growth

Shaping the Future: How Economic Transformation Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Africa’s Growth in Flux: Challenges, Resilience & Future Prospects

Unveiling Multidimensional Poverty in the EU: A Deeper Look Beyond Income

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025