Singapore's Youth Radicalization: A Growing Far-Right Threat

An 18-year-old Singaporean, Nick Lee Xing Qiu, has been detained under the Internal Security Act for radicalization by far-right extremism. Authorities say he idolized the New Zealand mosque attack gunman.

The Internal Security Department revealed that Lee fantasized about sparking a race war between Chinese and Malays in Singapore. Though he had no set timeline, this aspiration led to his arrest in December.

This marks the third case of Singaporean youth involved in far-right activities. With global concerns rising, the vulnerability of young individuals to extreme ideologies is under scrutiny.

