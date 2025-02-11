Left Menu

Sanskrit Simultaneous Interpretation Sparks Debate in Lok Sabha

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran criticized the use of taxpayers' money for Sanskrit interpretation in Lok Sabha, citing RSS ideology, but Speaker Om Birla defended the inclusion, emphasizing Sanskrit's status as a primary Indian language. Birla announced six additional languages for interpretation services in the House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:25 IST
Sanskrit Simultaneous Interpretation Sparks Debate in Lok Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on Tuesday voiced his discontent over taxpayers' money being allocated for Sanskrit interpretation in Lok Sabha proceedings, accusing it of reflecting RSS ideology. His remarks triggered a firm rebuttal from Speaker Om Birla, who upheld Sanskrit as India's primary language.

Speaker Birla clarified that interpretation services were not exclusive to Sanskrit but extended to other recognized languages. Following the Question Hour, Birla announced the addition of six more languages, namely Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Sanskrit, and Urdu, for simultaneous interpretation.

Despite Maran's objection to Sanskrit, citing its limited use per the 2011 census, Birla highlighted that Parliament recognizes 22 languages for interpretation, including Hindi and Sanskrit, stressing the cultural significance of Sanskrit in Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025