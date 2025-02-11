Sanskrit Simultaneous Interpretation Sparks Debate in Lok Sabha
DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on Tuesday voiced his discontent over taxpayers' money being allocated for Sanskrit interpretation in Lok Sabha proceedings, accusing it of reflecting RSS ideology. His remarks triggered a firm rebuttal from Speaker Om Birla, who upheld Sanskrit as India's primary language.
Speaker Birla clarified that interpretation services were not exclusive to Sanskrit but extended to other recognized languages. Following the Question Hour, Birla announced the addition of six more languages, namely Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Sanskrit, and Urdu, for simultaneous interpretation.
Despite Maran's objection to Sanskrit, citing its limited use per the 2011 census, Birla highlighted that Parliament recognizes 22 languages for interpretation, including Hindi and Sanskrit, stressing the cultural significance of Sanskrit in Bharat.
