Controversy Over Dayanidhi Maran's Remarks Ignites Political Debate

A political clash emerged in Tamil Nadu after BJP assailed DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran for his contentious comments on North Indian women. BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy criticized Maran for allegedly creating regional divisions, stating the Dravidian model is misused to antagonize North Indians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:55 IST
A political dispute flared up in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday as the BJP criticized DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran for his controversial comments concerning the status of women in North India.

BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy condemned the statement, accusing the DMK of attempting to foster regional discord. 'Once again, Dayanidhi Maran and DMK have spoken without any sense. This is what the Dravidian model is about... How can they abuse the North Indian women?' Thirupathy expressed to PTI Videos.

He labeled Maran's comments as 'wrong', emphasizing that one might hold achievements but cannot disparage others. Thirupathy asserted that women's empowerment in Tamil Nadu predates the DMK's influence, as highlighted by poet Bharathiyar. He contended that the Dravidian model is now being used as a vehicle for 'abusing North Indians' and exacerbating tensions among Hindi and non-Hindi speaking communities. Maran claimed at an event, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, that while Tamil Nadu encouraged women's education, girls in North India were expected to stay at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

