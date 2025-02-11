Left Menu

Kashmir's Crackdown on SIM Card Fraud

Police in Kashmir are conducting a thorough SIM card verification drive in several districts to prevent fraud and ensure compliance with telecommunication regulations. This initiative, targeting districts like Anatnag, Budgam, and Pulwama, aims to combat the misuse of SIM cards in illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:57 IST
Kashmir's Crackdown on SIM Card Fraud
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to counter escalating fraud cases and unauthorized use of SIM cards, Kashmir's police have embarked on a comprehensive verification drive across various districts. This initiative aims to ensure all mobile connections comply with governmental procedures.

Officials confirmed that the effort targets several districts including Anatnag, Budgam, and Pulwama, with plans to expand throughout the valley. Police officers are actively visiting SIM card vendors to verify compliance with Department of Telecommunications guidelines.

Authorities aim to prevent SIM card misuse, particularly in unlawful activities, amidst rising cybersecurity concerns. Recent jail raids uncovered unregistered SIMs, prompting tighter control measures. The drive underscores a broader strategy to enhance regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025