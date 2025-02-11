Kashmir's Crackdown on SIM Card Fraud

In a decisive move to counter escalating fraud cases and unauthorized use of SIM cards, Kashmir's police have embarked on a comprehensive verification drive across various districts. This initiative aims to ensure all mobile connections comply with governmental procedures.

Officials confirmed that the effort targets several districts including Anatnag, Budgam, and Pulwama, with plans to expand throughout the valley. Police officers are actively visiting SIM card vendors to verify compliance with Department of Telecommunications guidelines.

Authorities aim to prevent SIM card misuse, particularly in unlawful activities, amidst rising cybersecurity concerns. Recent jail raids uncovered unregistered SIMs, prompting tighter control measures. The drive underscores a broader strategy to enhance regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)