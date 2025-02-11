Left Menu

CRPF Personnel Injured in Sukma IED Explosion

A CRPF member was injured by an IED planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The incident occurred during a security operation. The injured officer, head-constable M N Shukla, received first aid and was airlifted to Raipur for treatment. Naxalites frequently use IEDs to target security personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dantewada | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A CRPF member was injured on Tuesday in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh when an IED planted by Naxalites exploded, police reported. The blast occurred during an area domination operation in the Jagargunda region, near Dantewada district.

Dantewada Additional Superintendent of Police R K Barman stated that the incident took place as security forces were returning from their mission. Head-constable M N Shukla of the 231st battalion stepped on the pressure-activated IED, triggering the explosion.

Shukla was given preliminary medical treatment and airlifted to Raipur. The Maoists have a history of planting IEDs to target patrolling security personnel in the Bastar region, which includes districts such as Dantewada and Sukma. Recent similar attacks have occurred throughout the area, causing injuries to several security personnel and civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

