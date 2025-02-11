Guterres Calls for Continued Hostage Release Amid Gaza Tensions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has implored Hamas to proceed with its planned release of hostages, despite the group's recent declaration to suspend the exchange. The call comes amid rising tensions, following accusations of Israeli ceasefire breaches by Hamas.

Guterres emphasized the urgency of avoiding renewed hostilities in Gaza, highlighting the potential for devastating consequences should the conflict reignite. His statement underscores the critical need for continued dialogue and compliance with the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas' decision to halt the release of Israeli hostages marks a significant escalation, raising the specter of resumed conflict and resulting in heightened international concern. The situation remains sensitive, with world leaders closely monitoring developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)