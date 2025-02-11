Left Menu

Guterres Calls for Continued Hostage Release Amid Gaza Tensions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appeals to Hamas to persist with hostage release, following a threat by the group to halt the process due to alleged Israeli ceasefire violations in Gaza, urging all parties to prevent a resurgence of hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:12 IST
Guterres Calls for Continued Hostage Release Amid Gaza Tensions
Guterres
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has implored Hamas to proceed with its planned release of hostages, despite the group's recent declaration to suspend the exchange. The call comes amid rising tensions, following accusations of Israeli ceasefire breaches by Hamas.

Guterres emphasized the urgency of avoiding renewed hostilities in Gaza, highlighting the potential for devastating consequences should the conflict reignite. His statement underscores the critical need for continued dialogue and compliance with the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas' decision to halt the release of Israeli hostages marks a significant escalation, raising the specter of resumed conflict and resulting in heightened international concern. The situation remains sensitive, with world leaders closely monitoring developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025