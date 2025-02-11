Probe Launched into Workplace Harassment at Coir Board
The MSME Ministry has formed a committee to investigate claims against Coir Board officials following the death of employee Jolly Madhu. Her family alleges workplace harassment contributed to her illness and death. The panel's findings are expected in 15 days.
The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has initiated an inquiry into serious allegations against senior Coir Board officials after a tragic incident led to the death of a 56-year-old board employee in Kochi.
Jolly Madhu, serving as Section Officer, reportedly faced severe workplace harassment, according to her family's claims. This harassment is alleged to have led to her health deterioration and eventual death from a cerebral hemorrhage.
A three-member investigative panel has been formed with a mandate to submit a report within 15 days. The Coir Board operates under the Union Ministry of MSME's purview.
