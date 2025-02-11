Chhattisgarh's Progress: A Decline in Naxal Violence

Chhattisgarh has observed remarkable progress in its battle against Naxal violence, with incidents plummeting by 47% from 2010 to 2024. The state has also recorded a 64% decrease in deaths of civilians and security personnel, according to data presented to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, highlighted that cases of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) violence reduced from 499 in 2010 to 267 in 2024. He added that Chhattisgarh received over 43% of funds from the Rs 1925.83 crore allocated under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme over the past five years.

Funds have been invested across several schemes, focusing on strengthening infrastructure and enhancing security force capabilities. The state has also benefited from the Special Infrastructure Scheme, receiving a portion of Rs 394.31 crore to bolster special forces and intelligence units.

