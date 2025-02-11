Left Menu

Empowering Local Governance: The 2024 Devolution Index Unveiled

The Devolution Index Report, released by Minister of State S. P. Singh Baghel, assesses the decentralization progress among India's Panchayats. This landmark report evaluates six dimensions and provides a transparency tool to enhance local self-governance, enabling states to improve and adopt best practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:09 IST
Empowering Local Governance: The 2024 Devolution Index Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

The Panchayati Raj Ministry is set to release a pivotal report, the Devolution Index, which assesses the decentralization progress among India's Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). Slated for release on February 13 by Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, S. P. Singh Baghel, the report is touted to map the path towards effective local governance.

The report, titled "Status of Devolution to Panchayats in States – An Indicative Evidence Based Ranking 2024", presents a thorough evaluation across states and Union Territories. It meticulously analyzes six critical dimensions of Panchayat operations: Framework, Functions, Finances, Functionaries, Capacity Building, and Accountability, aiming to bolster the vision set by the 73rd Constitutional Amendment.

By going beyond traditional metrics, the Devolution Index serves as a vital tool for policymakers and officials to pinpoint areas for reform and improvement, advocating for enhanced cooperative federalism. It promises increased transparency and data-driven insights into Panchayat governance, helping state legislatures empower local bodies in line with Article 243G of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025