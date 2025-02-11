Empowering Local Governance: The 2024 Devolution Index Unveiled

The Panchayati Raj Ministry is set to release a pivotal report, the Devolution Index, which assesses the decentralization progress among India's Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). Slated for release on February 13 by Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, S. P. Singh Baghel, the report is touted to map the path towards effective local governance.

The report, titled "Status of Devolution to Panchayats in States – An Indicative Evidence Based Ranking 2024", presents a thorough evaluation across states and Union Territories. It meticulously analyzes six critical dimensions of Panchayat operations: Framework, Functions, Finances, Functionaries, Capacity Building, and Accountability, aiming to bolster the vision set by the 73rd Constitutional Amendment.

By going beyond traditional metrics, the Devolution Index serves as a vital tool for policymakers and officials to pinpoint areas for reform and improvement, advocating for enhanced cooperative federalism. It promises increased transparency and data-driven insights into Panchayat governance, helping state legislatures empower local bodies in line with Article 243G of the Constitution.

