Operation Ends in Deadly Clash with TTP Militants in Pakistan
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, a joint police and CTD operation resulted in the deaths of five TTP terrorists. The militants were wanted for various attacks. Despite the success, several terrorists managed to escape. Arms and ammunition were seized, and efforts to track remaining fugitives continue amidst rising regional terrorism.
A joint operation by the police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) led to the deaths of five TTP-affiliated terrorists in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials announced Tuesday.
The operation, executed late Monday in Mir Kalam Banda, Karak district, targeted members of the notorious Kakeemullah Group of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), according to intelligence reports. Though the operation neutralized key members, nine to ten terrorists managed to evade capture amid the gunfight.
In response to increased terror activities following the TTP's withdrawal from a ceasefire agreement, security forces intensified their efforts, seizing arms and ammunition and launching a follow-up search to apprehend escaped criminals.
