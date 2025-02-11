Left Menu

Ceasefire Tensions: Hostages, Threats, and Diplomatic Standoffs

A Hamas official stated that Israeli hostages in Gaza can only be released if a ceasefire is honored. U.S. President Trump threatened to end the ceasefire if hostages are not freed. More than 47,000 Palestinians have died, and many are displaced amid ongoing tensions and humanitarian crises.

Updated: 11-02-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:42 IST
Ceasefire Tensions: Hostages, Threats, and Diplomatic Standoffs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Hamas official declared on Tuesday that Israeli hostages in Gaza would only be released under the condition that a fragile ceasefire is maintained. This statement comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to unleash severe consequences if the hostages aren't freed, complicating regional peace efforts.

Since January 19, Hamas has gradually begun releasing hostages but halted further steps due to alleged ceasefire violations by Israel. President Trump's ultimatum has incited Palestinian and Arab outrage, further destabilizing an already tense Middle-East scenario, and shaking decades-old U.S. foreign policy.

Meanwhile, the Gaza conflict, initiated by Hamas on October 7, 2023, has imposed severe humanitarian conditions, with thousands killed and displaced. A shaky ceasefire remains in place, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., while U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for adherence to agreements to prevent tragic escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

