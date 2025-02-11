Ceasefire Tensions: Hostages, Threats, and Diplomatic Standoffs

A Hamas official declared on Tuesday that Israeli hostages in Gaza would only be released under the condition that a fragile ceasefire is maintained. This statement comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to unleash severe consequences if the hostages aren't freed, complicating regional peace efforts.

Since January 19, Hamas has gradually begun releasing hostages but halted further steps due to alleged ceasefire violations by Israel. President Trump's ultimatum has incited Palestinian and Arab outrage, further destabilizing an already tense Middle-East scenario, and shaking decades-old U.S. foreign policy.

Meanwhile, the Gaza conflict, initiated by Hamas on October 7, 2023, has imposed severe humanitarian conditions, with thousands killed and displaced. A shaky ceasefire remains in place, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., while U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for adherence to agreements to prevent tragic escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)