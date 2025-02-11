Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: U.S. and Russia's Top Envoys Meet Amid Tense Relations

U.S. ambassador Lynne Tracy met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov to discuss the operations of Russian diplomatic institutions abroad. The talks highlight ongoing diplomatic engagements amid tensions. Meanwhile, Ryabkov addressed the potential for Ukraine peace talks. Kremlin has not confirmed meetings with U.S. Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:54 IST
The U.S. ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy, engaged in discussions with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Tuesday. According to reports from the RIA state news agency, the dialogue centered around the operations of Russian diplomatic institutions overseas. Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, provided insights into these talks.

Ryabkov, Russia's primary liaison for U.S. relations, highlighted various topics at a recent press conference, including the consideration of peace talks between Moscow and Washington regarding Ukraine. These discussions illustrate the diplomatic maneuvers taking place amid turbulent international relations.

Further stirring speculation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned having no knowledge of rumors circulating on social media platforms such as Telegram, including those suggesting a visit by U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow. He clarified that no meetings with Witkoff were scheduled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

