Social Media Post Sparks Mob Fury in Mysuru
A mob in Mysuru demanded the handover of a man arrested for posting provocative religious content. Tensions escalated at Udayagiri police station, resulting in violence and damage to vehicles. Police used tear gas and baton charges to control the situation. Authorities are investigating the incident.
A mob gathered outside Udayagiri police station in Mysuru on Monday night, demanding the handover of a man accused of sharing provocative religious content on social media. The violence escalated when the police refused their demands, resulting in damaged vehicles and some police injuries.
Authorities resorted to using tear gas and baton charges to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control. Senior police officials, including ADGP R Hitendra and Mysuru Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, were present to manage the rising tensions and restore order.
Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the arrest of the accused and stated that the situation has settled. Meanwhile, the BJP criticized the police response, blaming 'appeasement politics' for the escalation of violence. Investigations are underway to identify and take legal action against those involved.
