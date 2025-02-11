Left Menu

Supreme Court Reverses ATM Security Guard Mandate

The Supreme Court overturned a Gauhati High Court order requiring 24-hour security guard presence at ATMs, noting its impracticality. The decision followed a 2012 ATM fraud case in Assam. Instead, banks are advised to use CCTV for security, aligning with global standards.

Updated: 11-02-2025 16:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on Tuesday nullified a Gauhati High Court order mandating round-the-clock security guards at all ATMs. The Court recognized the impracticality of the directive, especially for regions like Assam, which has approximately 4,000 ATMs.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing several banks, argued that globally accepted security measures such as CCTVs should suffice, reflecting on the December 2016 stay of the high court's mandate. He highlighted that the State Bank of India and other petitioner banks had no issues with other security protocols directed by the high court in 2013.

The original high court order stemmed from a 2012 ATM fraud case that prompted suo motu proceedings and elicited recommendations for enhanced customer protection. While invalidating the round-the-clock guard requirement, the Supreme Court upheld the essence of safeguarding ATMs, aligning with global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

