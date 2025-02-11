Left Menu

Kerala Reschedules Labour Hours to Combat Rising Temperatures

In response to rising daytime temperatures, Kerala has rescheduled the working hours for outdoor laborers. Effective until May 10, laborers must work between 7 am and 7 pm with a mandatory rest from 12 pm to 3 pm. Special inspections will ensure compliance, especially in construction sectors.

Amid escalating daytime temperatures, Kerala has adjusted working hours for laborers exposed to the sun, effective until May 10. The revision mandates an eight-hour workday between 7 am and 7 pm, with a compulsory break from 12 pm to 3 pm, as outlined by Labour Commissioner Safna Nasiruddin in an official statement.

For shift workers, the schedule adjusts accordingly, with the morning shift concluding at 12 noon and the afternoon shift commencing at 3 pm. This strategy aims to mitigate the risk of sunstroke during peak heat periods.

Special inspection teams will monitor compliance daily, focusing particularly on construction sectors. Exceptions to this mandate include areas above 3,000 feet where sun exposure is less harmful, according to the release.

