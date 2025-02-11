SA to Maintain Troop Presence in DRC Despite Recent Losses, Says Minister Lamola

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has firmly rejected proposals to withdraw South African soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), warning that such a move would be more detrimental than surrendering. Addressing Parliament in an urgent session convened after the deaths of 14 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers in the eastern DRC, Lamola stressed the importance of maintaining South Africa's peacekeeping role.

“An abrupt withdrawal, as some have suggested, is not even a tactical retreat. It is worse than a surrender,” Lamola declared. “With the number of armed groups in the area, there lies ambush.”

The deaths of the SANDF soldiers, whose families await the repatriation of their loved ones, have intensified debates over South Africa’s continued involvement in the conflict-ridden region. However, Lamola underscored the strategic necessity of the mission and the broader implications of abandoning it.

South African troops are part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), aimed at restoring peace, security, and stability in Africa’s second-largest country. Despite the recent losses, Lamola maintained that the DRC is more stable now than in previous years, with the conflict confined to isolated regions.

Lamola welcomed the recent calls for a ceasefire and dialogue made by leaders of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and the East Africa Community (EAC) during a summit on the DRC’s security situation. President Cyril Ramaphosa participated in this summit, highlighting South Africa’s continued commitment to regional peace efforts.

“The summit has provided clarity on the way forward regarding the conflict in the eastern DRC,” Lamola told Members of Parliament (MPs). “Recognising that a peaceful Africa is crucial for the continent’s economic and social development, we have participated in numerous peace missions across Africa—in Sudan, Ethiopia, Mozambique, South Sudan, and more—to silence the guns in line with Vision 2063.”

Reflecting on South Africa’s historical role in the DRC, Lamola pointed to the 2001 Sun City talks, which led to a new constitutional order and nearly two decades of peace in the country. “We have been deeply involved in state-building and peace-building efforts,” he said.

Lamola criticised those advocating for disengagement from African conflicts, calling such views “simplistic and profoundly naïve.” He argued that neglecting these crises would jeopardize not only regional peace but also South Africa’s own security and economic prosperity. “A failure to act actively undermines our peace, security, and economic prosperity. No country is an island. Our nation will not be at peace if our regional community suffers in turmoil,” he stated.

He also highlighted South Africa’s position as one of the leading countries on the continent in receiving refugees fleeing conflict zones, emphasizing the interconnectedness of regional stability and national interests.

In his address, Lamola paid tribute to the fallen SANDF soldiers and acknowledged the sacrifices of Malawian, Tanzanian, and Uruguayan defence forces also affected by the ongoing conflict. “This is not a tragedy that has only befallen our defence force. It has impacted both the United Nations mission and the SADC mission,” he noted.

As the debate continues, Lamola’s message was clear: South Africa remains committed to its role in fostering peace and stability in the DRC and across the continent, even in the face of significant challenges and sacrifices.