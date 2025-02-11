Jayant Chaudhary Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Hostel Facility at NSTI Bengaluru to Foster Inclusive Skill Development

In a landmark move to strengthen India's skill development infrastructure, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), inaugurated a newly constructed, state-of-the-art hostel at the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) (General), Bengaluru. This facility is designed to provide a safe, comfortable, and inclusive residential environment for trainees, underscoring the government’s commitment to empowering the youth through world-class skill development initiatives.

Empowering Youth for ViksitBharat@2047

Addressing the gathering, Shri Jayant Chaudhary highlighted the critical role of skill development in India's vision for ViksitBharat@2047. "As skilling takes center stage in our resolve of ViksitBharat@2047, investments in high-quality training infrastructure are essential to equipping our youth with future-ready skills. The inauguration of this hostel at NSTI Bengaluru is a significant step towards providing an encouraging and inclusive space where trainees can learn, innovate, and prepare for Industry 4.0 without barriers," he stated.

The Minister also shared his enthusiasm after interacting with the institute's trainees, praising their passion and commitment. "We hope to inspire them further with such initiatives, creating an environment where they can thrive and contribute meaningfully to India's growth story," he added.

Modern Infrastructure for a Global Skill Ecosystem

Constructed at a cost of ₹11.06 crores, the hostel spans an impressive 3,423.23 square meters. It features 30 twin-sharing rooms across three floors, accommodating up to 60 trainees. The facility is designed with a focus on comfort, security, and accessibility, incorporating essential amenities such as study rooms, communal areas, and recreational spaces. Its modern, energy-efficient architecture aligns with the government's vision of expanding a sustainable, world-class skill development infrastructure.

A Commitment to Inclusive Growth

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of several distinguished dignitaries, including Smt. Trishaljit Sethi, Director General (Training), DGT, MSDE, Government of India; Dr. Ragapriya R, Commissioner, Department of Industrial Training & Employment; Shri N.N.S.S. Rao, ADG Bangalore, CPWD; Shri Anil Kumar, Deputy Director General (South Zone), DGT; and Shri N R Aravindan, Regional Director, RDSDE Karnataka, DGT.

NSTI Bengaluru, a premier institution under the Directorate General of Training (DGT), MSDE, plays a pivotal role in providing advanced vocational training across various key industry sectors. The addition of this hostel facility is expected to attract trainees from all corners of the country, further strengthening the Skill India Mission. This milestone reaffirms the government’s dedication to building a robust skill development ecosystem that equips India’s youth with the competencies needed for emerging job opportunities, ultimately enhancing the nation’s global competitiveness.

With this initiative, the government takes another significant stride in creating an environment that fosters innovation, learning, and growth, paving the way for a skilled, future-ready workforce.