Powerful Explosion Injures Army Personnel Near LoC

Three Army personnel sustained critical injuries following a powerful explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector on Tuesday, as confirmed by officials.

The incident occurred while troops were performing their routine patrolling duties in the Bhattal area. A preliminary investigation suggests that the explosion resulted from an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by suspected terrorists.

In response to the detonation, the entire area was swiftly cordoned off as authorities began further investigations. Meanwhile, the injured soldiers were immediately transported to a hospital, where their condition remains critical, as per official reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)