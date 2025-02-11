Powerful Explosion Injures Army Personnel Near LoC
Three Army personnel were critically injured in a powerful explosion near the Line of Control in the Akhnoor sector. The blast, suspected to be caused by an IED planted by terrorists, occurred during a routine patrol. Further investigation is ongoing as the area is secured.
- Country:
- India
Three Army personnel sustained critical injuries following a powerful explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector on Tuesday, as confirmed by officials.
The incident occurred while troops were performing their routine patrolling duties in the Bhattal area. A preliminary investigation suggests that the explosion resulted from an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by suspected terrorists.
In response to the detonation, the entire area was swiftly cordoned off as authorities began further investigations. Meanwhile, the injured soldiers were immediately transported to a hospital, where their condition remains critical, as per official reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Army
- explosion
- LoC
- Akhnoor
- IED
- terrorists
- patrolling
- detaonation
- injured
- soldiers
ALSO READ
Trump Administration's Intensified Immigration Crackdown Raises Concerns
Salaried Class Awaits Budget 2025 Relief: Tax Reforms Expected
Streamlining U.S. Banking: A Call for Simplified Authorization
Unraveling Long Covid: New Protein Signature Identified in Children
India Launches 'One Nation, One Time' Initiative for Unified Timekeeping