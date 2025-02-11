Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: Coast Guard Chief Accused in Dossier Tampering

The CBI has registered an FIR against former Coast Guard head K Natrajan for allegedly tampering ACR dossiers. A Defence Ministry reference highlighted manipulations in officers' records. Alterations and missing NICs were found after an enquiry. Inspector General Rakesh Pal's promotion was affected by downgraded reports, prompting investigations.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against former Director General of the Coast Guard, K Natrajan, following allegations of altering Annual Confidential Report (ACR) dossiers of senior officers. Officials disclosed this development on Tuesday.

The Defence Ministry had initially alerted the CBI regarding suspicious modifications in confidential records of senior officers, leading the agency to commence an investigation in April of last year. The probe uncovered altered ACR dossiers and missing Non Initiation Certificates (NICs) for several officers. According to the FIR, the irregularities questioned the conformity of the NICs with officers' transfer and posting profiles.

The enquiry into these discrepancies began after Coast Guard Inspector General Rakesh Pal raised concerns with the defence secretary on June 7, 2021, citing unjust downgrading of his reports which likely hindered his promotion prospects. The Defence Ministry's fact-finding committee also reviewed promotion considerations since 2019, revealing that Pal was unfairly assessed compared to peers, impacting his advancement to Additional Director General.

