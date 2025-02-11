Rajya Sabha's Call for Accountability: Listening Beyond Speeches

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced plans to deliver a ruling on session conduct, emphasizing the importance of members staying after their speeches to listen to others. This statement came after observations of members leaving immediately post-speech.

Dhankhar's comments followed BJP's Ghanshyam Tiwari raising concerns about whether parliamentary members should remain present to hear other speeches, noting the essence of dignified participation involves active listening.

While expecting a verdict, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju encouraged members like Kapil Sibal, who spoke on the Union Budget, to participate more in discussions, emphasizing collective engagement benefits the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)