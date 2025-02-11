President Inaugurates International Conference on Innovation in Unani Medicine

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, inaugurated an International Conference on "Innovation in Unani Medicine for Integrative Health Solutions – A Way Forward" in New Delhi today, marking the celebration of Unani Day. This annual observance honours the contributions of Hakim Ajmal Khan, a pioneering figure in the promotion of the Unani system of medicine in India.

Addressing the gathering, the President emphasized the significance of Unani Day, established in 2016 to commemorate Hakim Ajmal Khan’s enduring legacy. She highlighted his innovative contributions that propelled the Unani medical system into mainstream adoption across India. His efforts laid the foundation for the widespread acceptance and growth of Unani medicine in the country.

President Murmu expressed pride in India’s leadership in education, research, healthcare, and the production of Unani medicines. She noted with satisfaction that researchers and practitioners are increasingly integrating modern methods and technologies into the Unani system, enhancing its efficacy and global relevance. She expressed confidence that the conference would foster discussions on contemporary issues such as "Evidence-based Recent Research Trends in Unani Medicine" and "Harnessing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for AYUSH/Traditional Medicine: Prospects and Challenges."

The President underscored India’s holistic approach to health, emphasizing the government’s commitment to empowering diverse medical systems through respect and integration. She referred to the National Health Policy 2017, which prioritizes the mainstreaming of AYUSH medical systems, including Unani medicine. Under the guidance of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, significant progress has been made in Unani medical education and research. Several institutions now offer MD and PhD programs, fostering a new generation of Unani medical professionals dedicated to preserving and advancing this ancient heritage.

Concluding her speech, President Murmu expressed optimism that the next generation of Unani scholars and practitioners would continue to strengthen the system’s rich legacy of knowledge and experience, contributing to a healthier and more integrated global healthcare landscape.